Wheat is still dealing with spillover weakness from the other markets, CHS Hedging said. “Additional pressure came from harvest progress in the US winter wheat, along with bigger than expected wheat seedings in Canada”
“Winter wheat harvest continues but remains well behind the average pace,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With more rain on the way, it may delay harvest even further. However, the moisture should improve spring wheat conditions in the northern US.”
