The wheat markets sold off today, following the corn market lower, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

July KC wheat up 3 ¾ to down 18 ½ overnight. The Russia rebellion story seems to have fizzled and markets are taking back that rally, accordin…

“The wheat markets were mostly higher except for July KC wheat which was slightly lower. They held relatively firm in the face of Thursday’s l…

Traders are looking for NASS to show between 588 mbu and 695 mbu for 23/24 carry-in in the Friday report. The June WASDE had 598 million diale…

Wheat moved in sympathy with corn and beans today, CHS Hedging said. Russian wheat prospects are showing a “large decrease” over last year’s r…