People are also reading…
Traders are looking for NASS to show between 588 mbu and 695 mbu for 23/24 carry-in in the Friday report. The June WASDE had 598 million dialed in. The acreage estimates for 2023 range from 48.6 million to 50.2m. The average for all wheat is to see a 200k decrease from intentions. Of that, spring wheat is expected to drop 70k acres to 10.5 million. , according Total Farm Marketing.
Wheat is jumping higher, trading internal conflict in Russia. It could be short lived, or already over, but the market is adding some risk premium, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.