The wheat markets sold off today, following the corn market lower, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

“The wheat markets were mostly higher except for July KC wheat which was slightly lower. They held relatively firm in the face of Thursday’s l…

The Ukrainian grain export corridor has been shipping at a slow pace through late May and June. Daily vessel inspection rates remain low as Ru…

Wheat prices are trading up off their initial pressure, but are still down by a nickel to 8 cents so far this morning. Ahead of the extended h…

Yesterday morning’s pullback was short-lived and the crop condition report plus strength in corn and beans overnight has given the bull camp a…