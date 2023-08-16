People are also reading…
“Wheat was mixed early but was pulled higher by spillover strength from the soy complex and corn,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Events in the Black Sea area don’t seem to get the big reaction they did previously, but they are still supportive of prices. More grain silos were damaged by Russian attacks.”
“The US Dollar Index has been on both sides of neutral throughout today’s session, but did break through the 200-day moving average today and was in positive territory into the grain market’s close,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This likely added pressure to wheat; the index has not been above this average since December 2022.”