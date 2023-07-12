Wheat markets opened higher “but are currently mixed with pressure stemming from ample world supplies,” CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew support from ongoing crop concerns in spring wheat and harvest delays in winter wheat.”
“With the odds of renewing the GSGI looking increasingly unlikely Ukraine may be hard pressed to reach the already reduced corn and wheat export forecasts via transport thru Eastern Europe and the Danube river,” ADM Investor Services said.
