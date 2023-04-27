“The world has plenty of wheat with Russia and Australia,” CHS Hedging said. “The U.S. is uncompetitive in the world market.”
“Overnight Ukraine and officials with the Joint Coordination center in Istanbul confirmed vessel inspections have resumed under the Black Sea Grain deal, continuing the on and off pattern for the past few weeks,” ADM Investor Services said. “An extension beyond the May 18th deadline continues to appear unlikely.”
