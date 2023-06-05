“Wheat was higher across all three classes as a big global wheat purchase from Saudi Arabia and concerns on Black Sea exports provided support,” CHS Hedging said.
“I believe that with harvest on going in the hard red KC wheat belt, the severity of the crop condition, and Russia suggesting no need to reestablish the Black Sea corridor agreement, KC wheat is believed to have a potential to rally, even if the other varieties don't,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.
