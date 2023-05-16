Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Chicago and KC wheat closed lower through the curve and Mpls showed a little bit of strength but gains were capped,” Nick Paumen, with CHS He…

Wheat

“Wheat is down again to start but has been up and down this week, as traders are unsure what to make of the situation in the Black Sea,” CHS H…

Wheat

Chicago wheat had a tough day with futures down 8-10 cents, CHS Hedging said. “Drought continues to plague HRW acres with more talk on acres b…

Wheat

“Despite negotiations, there currently has been no resolution to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire in a …

Wheat

“Headlines about the UN grain deal continue to be pessimistic and shipments out of the Black Sea are starting to slow,” CHS Hedging said.