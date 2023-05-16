People are also reading…
Winter wheat conditions were at 29% for good/excellent vs. 30% expected and 29% last week. The winter wheat is 49% headed vs. 48% average. Kansas is 54% headed, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
There is still no word on the Ukraine export corridor extension. Turkey Presidential election will be in a runoff. N Africa could see some needed rains. Argentina could finally see a weather change and finally get some rain, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.