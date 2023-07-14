Related to this story

Wheat

Wheat found some strength today with the news of Russia bombing the Odessa ports and possible harvest issues with the winter wheat, says Jessi…

Wheat

“Despite a negative report yesterday, all three US wheat futures classes rebounded today and closed in positive territory,” Total Farm Marketi…

Wheat

Despite wheat pulling back this morning, KC and Minneapolis have still had a nice increase in price this week, according to Bryant Sanderson o…

Wheat

The weekly Crop Progress update showed winter wheat harvest advanced 9% points to 46% complete nationally. The 5-yr average pace would be 59% …

Wheat

Mixed trade “amidst uncertainty of an extension of the grain corridor,” highlighted mixed trade in the wheat market, CHS Hedging said. “The wh…