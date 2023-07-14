“Wheat is finding strength with the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine and Russia,” CHS Hedging said. “French soft wheat conditions have declined by 1% to 80% good to excellent.”
“The forecast looks mostly dry for the Dakotas and Minnesota over the next couple weeks, which may affect spring wheat crop ratings,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Spring wheat areas of Canada are also too dry.”
