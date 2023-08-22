People are also reading…
Morning wheat prices are off their overnight highs, but are still in the black and working toward a possible turnaround Tuesday. The wheat market settled lower across the domestic classes to start the week. CBT futures were down 10 1/4 to 14 cents on the day. KC wheat closed down by 9 to 12 ½ cents. The front month spring wheat futures were down 13 ½ to 20 ½ cents on the day, according to Total Farm Marketing,
A major increase in the Russian wheat crop by SovEcon from 87.1 million tonnes to 92.1 million tonnes is clearly a significant headwind today, but it prices can shrug off that news and close higher, we could see a turn back higher in the short term, according to the Hightower Report.