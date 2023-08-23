People are also reading…
“Wheat maintained strength that began overnight after a Russian drone hit grain silos along the Danube River,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Russia’s attacks have been concentrating on grain facilities. The trade estimate for tomorrow’s weekly export sales is 250-450 tmt.”
“The EU’s export season began July 1st. Since that date, their soft wheat exports have reached 4.06 mmt as of August 20th, versus 5.12 mmt this time last year, a 21% decrease,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Argentina’s wheat crop is rated only 20% good to excellent as of last week, due to serious drought conditions.”