Across the board wheat struggled this morning only for Minneapolis and KC wheat to turn it around in the afternoon. “Chicago wheat was never able to pull itself out of the red,” said Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging. Internationally, rains in Argentina have improved conditions for the 23/24 wheat crop according the BAGE. They expect Argentina's wheat crop will bounce back to the pre- drought levels. Wheat planting is expected to begin in the next couple of days, Friel said.
Wheat saw mixed trade today with talk of a big Russia crop while demand remains sluggish, The Hightower Report said today.