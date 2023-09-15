People are also reading…
Wheat is higher by 2 cents in Chicago, but fractionally to 3 cents lower in the hard reds on Friday morning. Front month wheat prices pulled back on Thursday, turning mixed for the week. CBT SRW flipped lower for the week, with Dec 2 cents below last Friday on the session’s 3 ½ cent loss. Sep SRW went off the board at $5.67 ½ - or 26 ¼ cents below the Dec contract. KC HRW futures ended the day down by 5 ½ to 8 ¼ cents. Dec was still at a 4 ½ cent gain for the week. MGE spring wheat futures gave back 3 ½ to 4 cents on the day, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The EU import ban on Ukraine grain expires today, and select countries are looking for that ban to be extended for a year, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.