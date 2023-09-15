Related to this story

September wheat finished up 4 1/4 cents at $5.60 1/4, equal to the high and 12 1/4 up from the low, after USDA made no changes to the wheat Su…

WASDE report (Due Tuesday) trade estimates range from a 21 mbu looser carryout to a 29 mbu tighter carryout with a 614 mbu ending stocks expec…

“Tomorrow’s USDA report is expected to have minimal changes for wheat numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. carryout is expected to come …

Wheat would like to see some demand develop. And. the southern Plains are expected to see rain over the weekend and early next week. “Both com…

AM wheat prices are sitting nearer the overnight lows with 3 to 4 cent losses in Chicago and 2 to 4 cent losses in KC. Spring wheats traded mo…