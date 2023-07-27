Futures markets will continue to watch for further updates in the Black Sea after “trading big” on Monday, CHS Hedging said. “Overnight ranges were 20+ cents in most cases so volatility remains high.”
“Day 2 of the crop tour covers North Dakota which was hit by drought and therefore shows an average yield of 45.7 bpa compared to last year’s tour data of 47.7 bpa,” Total Farm Marketing said.
