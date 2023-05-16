People are also reading…
“Wheat prices struggled today with support from the HRW tour and slow spring wheat planting progress, but pressure from corn and soybeans, as well as Chicago SRW wheat, which kept the market from going very far,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.
The market rallied strong for a second session in a row yesterday as traders see the new USDA reports as “mostly positive” and there are continued concerns over the future of the Black Sea trade deal from Ukrainian ports, The Hightower Report said today, also noting that, “Russia has still not made a decision about the renewal.”