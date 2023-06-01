Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Wheat saw yet another Friday where traders did not want to go short into the weekend,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today. Meanwhile, a…

Wheat

The three classes are a few cents higher this morning, bouncing back from yesterday’s poor trade following the Black Sea export extension, acc…

Wheat

Prices were sharply lower across the board with Chicago. Meanwhile, rains continue to chip away at drought areas in the Southern plains, but t…

Wheat

Across the board wheat struggled this morning only for Minneapolis and KC wheat to turn it around in the afternoon. “Chicago wheat was never a…

Wheat

Wheat futures are higher. Choppy wheat trade continues and hard to trade for both bulls and bears, according to Steve freed of ADM Investor Se…