“China’s Ag Ministry is urging local authorities to help facilitate farmers to harvest and dry their wheat as quickly as possible to avoid further losses following heavy rains in the Henan province,” CHS Hedging said. “Sprout damage is pressuring the price there, but total loss estimates are still being determined.”
“While good to excellent ratings improves slightly, there are major concerns about the U.S. HRW wheat crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It seems that the U.S. wheat crop will be similar to the low levels of the past two years.”
