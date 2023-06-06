People are also reading…
Wheat prices are rallying as much as 3% in early Tuesday market activity after a dam was bombed in Kherson Ukraine. CBT SRW prices were up by 3 1/2 to 5 cents by the Monday close. KC HRW ended with 7 3/4 to 10 cent gains across the front months. Spring wheat futures led the way with Monday gains of as much as 16 1/2 cents, according Total Farm Marketing.
In Friday’s report, total wheat production is expected to increase to 1.672 billion bushels vs. 1.659 in May, HRW is expected to increase 6 million bushels to 520 million bushels and SRW is expected to increase 8 million bushels to 414 million bushels, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.