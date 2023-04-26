“Wheat is expected to remain choppy as news out of the Black Sea is ongoing,” says Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
Russia continues to say they are not interested in extending the Ukraine export corridor beyond the May 18 deadline due to a lack of acceptance of their demands around wheat and fertilizer shipping, Uhrich said.
Further, there is talk that the Russian government has advised wheat export sellers not to sell wheat below $2.75, which could establish a floor in Russian export prices near $2.75, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
