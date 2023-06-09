People are also reading…
The weekly FAS data release rounded out the 22/23 wheat export season with 17.758 MMT of exports and 877k MT of unshipped sales rolled into 23/24. Total new sales for the week were 234,788 MT led by Taiwan. The 23/24 season has 3.6 MMT on the books, according Total Farm Marketing.
It looks to be a mixed start to the day as traders get ready for the report. Harvest tries to push on in southern HRW acres, while rain is forecasted across SRW and HRW acres through the 7-day window, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.