The Kansas Wheat Harvest report for July 20 continued to show quite variable yields with some areas averaging as much as 58 bu./acre while others sustained multiple hail events and little to no remaining wheat, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Argentina said they have good rains on the wheat crop but are having trouble getting enough fertilizer, however, this is not enough to offset the shift in U.S. weather over the next week, according to the Hightower Report.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.