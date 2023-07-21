Related to this story

Wheat

A Russian drone damaged grain infrastructure in Odessa, which pushed wheat to more than 50-cent gains on the day, CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

Wheat markets continue to make “solid gains” overnight but is still locked in its recent trading ranges, CHS Hedging said. “The EU will discus…

Wheat

Harvest reports from Kansas Wheat show recent rains have now delayed the harvest to ~2 weeks behind schedule. Some recent reports of hail are …

Wheat

“Wheat is finding strength with the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine and Russia,” CHS Hedging said. “French soft wheat conditions have declined…

Wheat

After the cancellation of the Black Sea Grain deal “much tighter supplies has to be the net result,” William Moore of Price Futures Group.