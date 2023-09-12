People are also reading…
September wheat finished up 4 1/4 cents at $5.60 1/4, equal to the high and 12 1/4 up from the low, after USDA made no changes to the wheat Supply/Demand balance sheet resulting in a carryout the same as last month. “However, fundamentally there isn't anything for the bull camp in this report,” The Hightower Report said.
Wheat saw a new contract low in WZ today at $5.70 but it closed 17 ½ cents off the day’s low even though WASDE’s US ending stocks is unchanged and world ending stocks for 2023/2024 were 258.6, down sharply from last month’s 265.6 mmt.