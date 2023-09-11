People are also reading…
“Tomorrow’s USDA report is expected to have minimal changes for wheat numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. carryout is expected to come in at 614 mb versus 615 mb previously, and world ending stocks are anticipated to be 265.0 mmt versus 265.61 mmt. If true, that would be the lowest in seven years.”
“Better moisture in the Plains will benefit winter wheat plantings,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat should be progressing nicely on today’s report… Today’s plunging dollar didn’t seem to spill support to the wheat markets.”