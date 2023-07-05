Related to this story

“Approximately 55% of the US winter wheat production area is experiencing drought,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “15% of the US spri…

“Wheat is trading lower on increasing Black Sea supplies,” CHS Hedging said. “Kansas wheat harvest continues to see 60+ pound test weights eve…

“Harvest rain delays continue especially in HRW areas along with numerous anecdotal reports of hail and wind damage,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat stored is down 17% from last year, the USDA said in today’s report.

Wheat futures took a hit on Friday, but are mostly higher in early Monday trading. The AM prices for the in-delivery July futures are lower. F…