“Russia is believed to have resisted a proposal by the EU to have a subsidiary of its state agricultural bank to join the SWIFT banking system according to Reuters,” CHS Hedging said.
The wheat market is awaiting fresh inputs to start today’s trade, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “NASS reported spring wheat at 51% headed, compared to 31% last week and 46% during the same week last year,” they said. “Conditions, worsened by 2 points to 335 on the Brugler500 Index – mostly via ND."
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.