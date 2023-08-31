People are also reading…
“Wheat was mixed today with Chicago two-sided, KC weaker, and Mpls showing the biggest losses on big deliveries,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said.
“After trading both sides of neutral today, wheat struggled to hold any gains,” Total Farm Marketing said. “All three US futures classes posted losses in tandem with Paris milling wheat futures. Weakness may have stemmed from today’s rise in the US dollar, struggling corn and soybeans, and the fact that exports are still relatively poor.”