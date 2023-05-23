The “unpredictable” Black Sea corridor is pushing wheat markets up as the war continues between Russia and Ukraine, William Moore of Price Group said. Following the recent extension of the grain deal, “we are back to good old supply/demand fundamentals.”
“There have been reports of wheat being imported into the U.S. from Europe to take advantage of the cheaper prices which has added to bearish sentiment,” Total Farm Marketing said.
