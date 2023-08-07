People are also reading…
“The wheat market traded higher on continued disruptions between Russia and Ukraine,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “SovEcon raised their Russian wheat crop to 87.1 mmt (up from 86.8) with exports estimated at 48.1 mmt, up from 47.2 mmt previously. Russia’s IKAR raised their Russian wheat production to 88.0 mmt with exports expected to be near 47.5 mmt.”
“The wheat market may also be getting some strength from talk that India’s crop could be below 100 mmt,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Previous estimates were around 105 mmt, and there is talk that India may be working with Russia to import 9 mmt of wheat, an indication that they need supply. India is also said to be considering eliminating their wheat import tax.”