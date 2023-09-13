People are also reading…
“Wheat was strong all day on technical short-covering and spillover from yesterday’s bullish world stocks report,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “All three December wheat contracts closed near the day’s high as they absorbed the attack on Russia’s Crimea port.”
“This Friday, September 15, the current EU ban on Ukraine grain imports will expire,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Several European nations including Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Poland have indicated that they will issue their own bans if the EU does not extend theirs. The concern is that a flood of Ukrainian supply could cause their domestic prices to fall.”