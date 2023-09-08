Wheat would like to see some demand develop. And. the southern Plains are expected to see rain over the weekend and early next week. “Both combined to keep wheat lower as the US dollar remains at 6-month highs,” Phyllis Nystorm of CHS Hedging said today.
After spiking higher on the Black Sea updates earlier in the week, Friday wheat trade pulled the premium back out, Barchart said today.
Ukraine says it would object to any sanctions relief for Russia in exchange for reviving the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative, Mark Soderberg of CHS Hedging said today.