Wheat

“Wheat was mixed today with Chicago two-sided, KC weaker, and Mpls showing the biggest losses on big deliveries,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS He…

Wheat

“Wheat held its gains after setting fresh contract lows yesterday, with strength derived from dry areas around the world and increasing drone …

Wheat

Traders tried to add back a little risk premium for the long weekend with Ukrainian attacks on Russia increasing, but in the end failed, Phyll…

Wheat

KC wheat “gapped fractionally lower” after yesterday’s close overnight, CHS Hedging said, while Chicago trade was two-sided. “Did wheat find a…

Wheat

Wheat was higher at the close across all three wheat markets, with a sharply higher dollar, technical short-covering, and a smaller estimate f…