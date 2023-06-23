Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on weakness in the US dollar and spillover action in the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Pric…

Wheat

“The wheat markets were mostly higher except for July KC wheat which was slightly lower. They held relatively firm in the face of Thursday’s l…

Wheat

While the week market gains this week were justifiably smaller than in corn and soybeans the market still managed a low to high rally this wee…

Wheat

Wheat prices are trading up off their initial pressure, but are still down by a nickel to 8 cents so far this morning. Ahead of the extended h…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to see lower trade as harvest picks up in winter wheat and demand has been lackluster, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.