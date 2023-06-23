Morning wheat quotes are down by double digits in the winter wheat markets and by 6 cents in Minneapolis spring wheat. Options expiration takes place at the close with the board currently working on a $7.30-$7.20 pin for SRW. Despite the strong losses for the corn and soybean markets, wheat ended Thursday in the black, according Total Farm Marketing.
Russia lowered its export tax for the tenth week in a row to $29.28/MT, the lowest since the week of Oct. 12-18, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.