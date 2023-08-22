September wheat was the only contract to close in positive territory today as corn and soybeans dipped lower, Blue Line Futures said as September wheat closed 2-4 cents higher at $6.01.
While wheat was higher in Chicago, KC was slightly lower, and Mpls was the biggest wheat loser which closed out a mixed day for wheat, said. Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. The strong US dollar lent pressure to wheat, he said.
The Hightower Report characterizes it as “another day of limited support for wheat.” Reports the EU has decided to subsidize Ukrainian transportation costs to EU ports is adding pressure, The Report said.