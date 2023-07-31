People are also reading…
Sep KC wheat up 1 ¾ to 17 ¾ overnight. Sep KC is back under its 200 day moving average, as news points to grain continuing to find a way out of the Black Sea, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 11 MMT of grain had been harvested for 23/24 to date, including 8.06 MMT of wheat. Russia is indicating that buyers of their steeply discounted wheat will have to pay in Russian rubles, an attempt to cobble up demand for the sinking ruble, according to Total Farm Marketing.