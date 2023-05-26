People are also reading…
“Wheat saw yet another Friday where traders did not want to go short into the weekend,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today. Meanwhile, activity in Ukrainian ports has remained slow following the extension of the UN grain deal, he said.
“Led by strength in the corn market and a short fund position in the Chicago, all three wheat classes ended the day on the positive side of unchanged, with K.C. being the laggard, likely on ideas of increased crop ratings with the recent moisture in the southern Plains,” The Grain Market Insider said today.