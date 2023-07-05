People are also reading…
“Rain delays in the winter wheat harvest gave underlying support but there is also concern about the Black Sea deal’s extension and warnings of possible nuclear sabotage in Ukraine,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “All 3 classes of wheat had sharp gains today.”
“Prices surged in all 3 classes today as speculative traders were aggressive buyers,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fueling todays advance was lower US crop ratings, lower than expected yields in Russia, and the likelihood of the BSGI will expire in less than 2 weeks.”