Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Will a deal be worked out with Russia is restore the grain deal or something like it?,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Argentina …

Wheat

“Wheat was mixed today with Chicago two-sided, KC weaker, and Mpls showing the biggest losses on big deliveries,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS He…

Wheat

Wheat was mixed today with Chicago two-sided, KC weaker, and Mpls showing the biggest losses on big deliveries, according to Phyllis Nystrom o…

Wheat

Traders tried to add back a little risk premium for the long weekend with Ukrainian attacks on Russia increasing, but in the end failed, Phyll…

Wheat

It has been "slow trade" for some wheat markets as harvest pressure continues in Minneapolis, CHS HEdgin said. "Chicago wheat is trading highe…