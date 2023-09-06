People are also reading…
“Wheat held its gains after setting fresh contract lows yesterday, with strength derived from dry areas around the world and increasing drone attacks on Ukraine,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC and Mpls closed on a high note with double-digit gains and close to the day’s high. Spring wheat harvest is pushing toward the goal line.”
“The addition of war premium on oversold conditions likely led to the market’s strength, as all three classes of wheat closed higher on the day with follow-through buying from Tuesday’s bullish reversals,” Total Farm Marketing said.