Prices were sharply lower across the board with Chicago. Meanwhile, rains continue to chip away at drought areas in the Southern plains, but that didn’t help prices, Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said today.
July Chicago wheat settled at a discount to July corn for the first time since 2013, which sparked many comments from traders about increased wheat feeding, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today. Crop Progress reported today instead of Monday because of the holiday, showed winter wheat conditions are 34% good to excellent vs 32% estimate, and 72% headed vs 73% average. Spring wheat is 85% planted vs 82% estimate, and 57% emerged vs 59% average, Stockard said.