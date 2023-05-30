Related to this story

“Wheat saw yet another Friday where traders did not want to go short into the weekend,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today. Meanwhile, a…

“KC futures led the wheat complex lower today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “While most of the Midwest looks drier for the next 10 days or so, …

“Wheat made a late move in the day to try to jump on the bandwagon with corn and beans,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Winter wheat …

The three classes are a few cents higher this morning, bouncing back from yesterday’s poor trade following the Black Sea export extension, acc…

Wheat is dealing with pressure from a demand standpoint, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said, as weather and news out of the Black Sea r…