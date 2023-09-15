People are also reading…
Prices rebounded today after an early weaker start and bullish talk centers around tightening global ending stocks as we inch closer to the winter season, The Hightower Report said today.
Prices are higher across all 3 classes with Chicago and KC up eight to 10 cents. Prices recovered, likely on short covering ahead of this afternoon’s CFTC report while also adding in war premium, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today. “While there were no additional Ukrainian missile attacks on Russian port infrastructure overnight, markets sense this is likely just a pause before the next round of assaults,” he said.