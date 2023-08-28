Related to this story

The wheat market is starting off Friday with gains of 2 to 7 cents across the domestic classes. Chicago wheat futures were 6 to 8 ½ cents lowe…

Wheats were sharply mixed with Chicago down double-digits while KC and Mpls showed moderate gains, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.

“Wheat maintained strength that began overnight after a Russian drone hit grain silos along the Danube River,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedg…

September wheat was the only contract to close in positive territory today as corn and soybeans dipped lower, Blue Line Futures said as Septem…

Traders continue to watch export sale numbers. “Export sales at 15 mln bu. were in line with expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor …