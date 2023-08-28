People are also reading…
Wheat futures are trading 2 to 10 cents weaker across the domestic classes on Monday morning after an attempt to rally out of the weekend was faded. Dec SRW saw a 12 ¾ cent range overnight. Chicago wheat was down as much as 1.8% on Friday. That left the Dec SRW contract at a net 17 cent loss for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
No additional news about shipping disruptions from Ukraine. There were some reports that Turkey’s President will meet with Putin next week, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.