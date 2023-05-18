Wheat markets are weaker following the extension of the Black Sea export deal, CHS Hedging said. “The market sold off on the headlines and has continued that selloff overnight.”
“With the severe drought ravaging U.S. wheat, the U.S. has had to resort to rare wheat imports with two cargoes of Polish grain arriving in Florida this year,” Total Farm Marketing said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.