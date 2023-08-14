People are also reading…
The AM wheat market is trading 7 to 10 cents lower, and is at or near the lows into the day trade. Futures went into the weekend on a red Friday. Chicago futures ended 6 to 11 cents lower. That flipped September to a net 6 cent loss for the week’s move, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Traders seem to have an optimistic attitude that shipping in the Black Sea will continue. WU and KWU posted nice gains to begin the overnight session before pulling back. MWU only managed to trade a fraction higher overnight in a tight 4 ¼ cent overnight range, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.