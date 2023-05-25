Wheat has been very choppy this week for both the bears and bulls, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Conditions are improving for markets up north.
Wheat markets are trading mixed as Minneapolis firms up with possible planting delays, CHS Hedging said. “The Argentine 2023/24 wheat crop estimated at 18.0 mmt from beneficial rains. This compares to 12.4 mmt last year.”
