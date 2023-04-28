People are also reading…
It appears much of today’s trade as wheat finished higher was funds coming and buying back short positions and end users possibly stepping in on the long side as well. These markets have dropped significantly this week as rains across the southern plains and big Canadian wheat acres expected pressured markets, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Soft red winter wheat US FOB prices are now cheaper than the offers from Russia after Russia established a price floor at $275 per ton, according to Grain Market Insider.