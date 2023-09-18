People are also reading…
Wheat futures are fading LW’s move with Monday losses of up to 11 cents so far. Chicago prices ended Friday up by 7 to 10 cents, with Dec at an 8 ½ cent gain for the week. Preliminary open interest showed net new buying, rising 762 contracts. KC HRW futures went home double digits higher on Friday and a net 15 cent gain for the week’s move. Front month spring wheat futures closed 2 ¼ to 5 ½ cents in the black, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Managed money sold 5,458 to increase their Chicago wheat short position to 84,139 contracts. In KC wheat, they sold 3,310 contracts to increase their short position to 13,148. Minneapolis wheat saw funds sell 1,948 contracts to increase their net short to 13,361 contracts, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.