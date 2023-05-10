“Wheat is taking a step back as grain is moving again in the Black Sea, although it doesn’t appear that negotiations on a grain deal extension are making any progress,” CHS Hedging said.
“Negotiations on the Black Sea export corridor will take place between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN over the next couple days,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This could mean the deadline will be extended beyond May 18.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.