While the week market gains this week were justifiably smaller than in corn and soybeans the market still managed a low to high rally this week of $0.71, The Hightower Report said today.
The Black Sea grain deal is set to expire in mid-July. At this point it seems unlikely that they will extend the deal again, but traders have heard that before, The Grain Market Insider said today.
Prices were sharply higher across the board as Russian officials state that an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is “impossible” under the current circumstances. The deal is set to expire in just over one month, Mark Soderberg of CHS Hedging said today.