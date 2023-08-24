People are also reading…
Traders continue to watch export sale numbers. “Export sales at 15 mln bu. were in line with expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD commitments have reached 264 mln bu., down 22% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 8%.”
“Ukraine’s Ag. Ministry states their wheat harvest is complete with production reaching 22 mmt, just above the USDA forecast of 21 mmt,” Soderberg said. “The European Commission lowered their EU wheat production forecast ever so slightly to 126.1 mmt. Earlier this month the USDA lowered their forecast 3.0 mmt to 137 mmt.”