Chicago wheat hit a three-week high overnight, but moved down to its 50-day moving average throughout the day, ADM Investor Services said. “Winter wheat harvest has likely advanced to 55 – 57% complete vs. the historical average of 69%.”
“Weather for spring wheat is not looking great, and analysts have said that without substantial rains in the Canadian Prairies, Canadian production could slide another few million tons lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “North Dakota and Minnesota are also in need of rain.”
