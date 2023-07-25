NASS reported winter wheat harvest is complete in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas as of July 23. The national crop was 68% harvested compared to 77% average, with Kansas 11% points behind their average at 87% finished. The spring wheat crop was 94% headed, 1 point ahead of average, according Total Farm Marketing..
A very strong day yesterday led to a lower market this morning as the market appears to have gotten overbought. Chicago futures saw overnight ranges of 30-plus cents, while KC and Mpls were a bit more subdued at ranges of 14-18 cents, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
