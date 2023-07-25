Related to this story

A Russian drone damaged grain infrastructure in Odessa, which pushed wheat to more than 50-cent gains on the day, CHS Hedging said.

Wheat markets continue to make “solid gains” overnight but is still locked in its recent trading ranges, CHS Hedging said. “The EU will discus…

The International Grains Council lowered their outlook for global 23/24 wheat output by 2 MMT to 784. That is now a 19 MMT decline from last y…

After the cancellation of the Black Sea Grain deal “much tighter supplies has to be the net result,” William Moore of Price Futures Group.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 56% of the winter wheat crop was harvested as of 7/16. That was a 10ppt increase for the week, but…