Wheat

Wheat futures are trading 2 to 10 cents weaker across the domestic classes on Monday morning after an attempt to rally out of the weekend was …

Wheat

The wheat market is starting off Friday with gains of 2 to 7 cents across the domestic classes. Chicago wheat futures were 6 to 8 ½ cents lowe…

Wheat

“Will a deal be worked out with Russia is restore the grain deal or something like it?,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Argentina …

Wheat

The USDA Crop Progress report had spring wheat harvest advancing 15% points to 54% finished. That remains 9% points behind the average pace. T…

Wheat

Traders continue to watch export sale numbers. “Export sales at 15 mln bu. were in line with expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor …