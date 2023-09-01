People are also reading…
Traders tried to add back a little risk premium for the long weekend with Ukrainian attacks on Russia increasing, but in the end failed, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said. Russia, Romania, and France have wheat to sell.
Prices rallied earlier today off 3-month lows this week, but Dec. Chicago stopped just short of yesterday's high. KC prices moved beyond yesterday's high and have fallen back to mid-range due to mid-day strength in the US dollar after its morning break on the unemployment data, The Hightower Report said today.