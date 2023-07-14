“The wheat market traded higher overnight on U.S. Dollar weakness and Black Sea grain shipments for Ukraine exports,” CHS Hedging said.
“Currently, 52% of the winter wheat crop is experiencing drought, down 2% from last week, while spring wheat areas in drought climbed 6% to 25% as the dryness continues in the northern Plains,” Total Farm Marketing.
