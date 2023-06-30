Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Approximately 55% of the US winter wheat production area is experiencing drought,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “15% of the US spri…

Wheat

“Wheat is trading lower on increasing Black Sea supplies,” CHS Hedging said. “Kansas wheat harvest continues to see 60+ pound test weights eve…

Wheat

Wheat is still dealing with spillover weakness from the other markets, CHS Hedging said. “Additional pressure came from harvest progress in th…

Wheat

July KC wheat up 3 ¾ to down 18 ½ overnight. The Russia rebellion story seems to have fizzled and markets are taking back that rally, accordin…

Wheat

Traders are looking for NASS to show between 588 mbu and 695 mbu for 23/24 carry-in in the Friday report. The June WASDE had 598 million diale…