Wheat stored is down 17% from last year, the USDA said in today’s report.
Wheat was “nowhere near as volatile” as the other crop markets today, but still ended down today, CHS Hedging said. “The report was mostly neutral for wheat with maybe a little bullish tone to the stocks.”
“The weight of the decline in corn ultimately pushed wheat futures lower,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Quarterly wheat stocks were reported at 580 million bushels, which is below last year’s 698 mil. bu, but was expected with the demand destruction we’ve experienced over the past 8-10 months.”
