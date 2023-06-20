Wheat prices are trading up off their initial pressure, but are still down by a nickel to 8 cents so far this morning. Ahead of the extended holiday, wheat futures closed with another 4% gain day. SRW prices were up 27 1/4 to 29 cents on Friday, for a weekly gain of 57 3/4 cents for July. KC HRW futures closed 29 to 31 cents higher on the day, with a 44 1/4 cent gain for the week. Spring wheat prices were 18 1/4 to 23 cents higher at the close, according Total Farm Marketing.
Spring wheat crop ratings dropped 4% last week and we should see another drop this week as growing regions remained dry over the last week, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
