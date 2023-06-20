Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on weakness in the US dollar and spillover action in the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Pric…

Wheat

While the week market gains this week were justifiably smaller than in corn and soybeans the market still managed a low to high rally this wee…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to see lower trade as harvest picks up in winter wheat and demand has been lackluster, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

The wheat market is mixed this morning despite global tensions, Total Farm Marketing said. “The quiet action is a bit confusing given the esca…